Kimberly Calhoun: HB2 all about prejudice

HB2 all about prejudice
A compromise and concession to a bill does not make things equal or nondiscriminatory. House Bill 2 should have been repealed completely and started over.
Contrary to the statement made in the April 9 editorial “Courts offer the best path for LGBT rights,” regardless of what lawmakers were thinking back in the day when they wrote the policies of our country, “All people are to be treated equal” should mean that exactly.
I believe gay people existed back then and that would not have mattered. I bet if they did have that in mind and even if it were an issue, it would still say “All people are to be treated equal.”
How many women and children are killed in the bathroom each year? How many are killed in their own home or in a park or public area? Why did these lawmakers push HB2, which was discriminatory, instead of passing HB 722 if they really cared about us? Because they had their own personal agenda, and it was about allowing them and their friends to be able to discriminate and be prejudiced without being held accountable for it.
Fact is, HB2 was designed to enforce prejudice.
Kimberly Calhoun
Raleigh
