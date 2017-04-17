Larry McBennett: Senate GOP undermined Constitution

Senate GOP undermined Constitution
The April 15 letter “Senate GOP showing leadership,” praising the Senate for confirming Neil Gorsuch’s nomination to the Supreme Court, accurately pointed out that Democrats and Republicans alike have opposed holding hearings on judicial nominations in the last year of a president’s term. In so doing senators of both parties have defied the Constitution.
Article Two, Section Two does not state or imply that the Senate leadership can refuse to hold hearings on a nominee because the sitting president belongs to the other party. It is their obligation under the Constitution to hold hearings to consider the merit of nominees made by the president.
The letter writer’s conclusions are inaccurate. First, two wrongs do not make a right. Second, the Senate Republicans did not show leadership. They showed partisanship.
The result of their defiance of the Constitution is to undermine respect for the rule of law in our nation.
Larry McBennett
Raleigh
