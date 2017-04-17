Rob Waters: Leave municipal government alone

Leave municipal government alone
The gerrymandered safe-seaters who run our legislature are nothing if not consistent. They love to craft solutions to problems that don’t exist (bathroom predators and voter fraud, for example), while avoiding dealing with the actual problems that confront our state and its people.
Latest example, as explained in Rob Christensen’s fine April column “Turning potholes into political issues”: Inject partisan politics into municipal elections. As Christensen noted, the existing nonpartisan system has fostered well-run cities with excellent credit ratings and a minimum of sniping over hot-button social issues. Municipal government, he said, “still works.”
Guys, it’s not broken! Leave it alone. Is there any chance that just for a little while, they could take a break from their partisan crusade and do what’s right for the state?
Rob Waters
Raleigh
