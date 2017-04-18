Sandy Ceppos: Church, state must stay separate

Regarding the April 13 news article “Proposed gay marriage ban is dead, House speakers says”: We were faced with another attempt by the Republican majority to treat members of the LGBT community as second-class citizens. Like House Bill 2, the bill was designed to further marginalize the LGBT residents of North Carolina.
If the laws of North Carolina are created to favor straight, Christian, white men, then the rest of us should be afforded refunds on the taxes we pay. I fully respect people’s religious views and hope they respect mine, but at the end of day there is a reason we have a separation of church and state. My rights shouldn’t be threatened by people whose beliefs differ from mine.
Marriage for same-sex couples is not a special accommodation; it’s the right of all people. If someone is a follower of Jesus, then follow his example.
Jesus’ ministry was fully inclusive. Using Jesus as a means to justify hate is completely contrary to his teachings. They are making all Christians look bad.
Sandy Ceppos
Raleigh
Comments