Robert G. Harrison: GOP leaders not learning

Regarding the April 13 Sports article “If ACC boycotts again, legislators want schools to leave conference”: I just read about this House Bill 728, which proposes that UNC and N.C. State be required to leave the ACC if the ACC should again boycott North Carolina.
It reminds me of what my father used to say to my brother and me when we did the same stupid thing over again: Even an amoeba learns.
This bill is sheer stupidity, once again. If members of the GOP General Assembly will stop passing discriminatory laws, with almost no debate and no public hearings, as they did with HB2, maybe they won’t have to be concerned about boycotts by well-respected organizations, like the ACC and the NCAA, and many large successful corporations.
Robert G. Harrison
Durham
