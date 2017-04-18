Lindsay Howard: SPCA needs to find better homes for pets

In regard to the April 11 news article “Abandoned, help for Ray Ray came too late”: I immediately felt stricken with sadness when I read the article.
I realize, in the scheme of things, that most people won’t care about a dog dying, but when such an incident perhaps speaks to the lack of regulations for a lot of the nonprofits in North Carolina, perhaps more people will care.
It has always astounded me that the SPCA does not have tighter restrictions when adopting their animals out to the public. As the mother (yes I know I said mother) of an adorable cat from the SPCA, I was shocked at how easy it was to get my cat.
I was angry at the SPCA spokeswoman when I read the article, because she was talking about how the SPCA had been trying to help Ray Ray lose the weight. While I admire the organization’s efforts at doing so, perhaps if the nonprofit had tighter regulations, Ray Ray wouldn’t have gone to neglectful owners, and his life wouldn’t have been cut short.
The system is broken. Things need to change, for animals and for people.
Lindsay Howard
Raleigh
