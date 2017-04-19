Letters to the Editor

April 19, 2017 8:18 PM

Joyce Rothchild: McConnell’s revenge bad for America

Regarding the April 7 news article “Senate Republicans rewrite the rule book for Gorsuch”: It saddens me to see Sen. Mitch McConnell glowering after initiating the “nuclear option.”

In 2009, he vowed to make Obama a one-term president and failed. Leading his Republican herd about 60 times in trying to overturn “Obamacare” – he failed again.

Was his desire to get even more important than what will happen to the country when the Supreme Court becomes politicized as badly as Congress?

Given the person who now occupies the White House, it is doubly important that we have a Congress that has the best interest of the American public at heart, not personal, self interest.

Joyce Rothchild

Raleigh

