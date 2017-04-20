Letters to the Editor

Amalendu Chatterjee: Burr favors alternative news

I have been an avid reader of The N&O for the last 30 years (I came to North Carolina from Canada in 1987). I have not found any fake news published in The N&O since then on any subject.

I am puzzled on Sen. Richard Burr’s comment, “... I’d slit my wrist with what they say about me” about The N&O in the April 20 Under the Dome item “Burr comment” during his Chamber of Commerce meeting in Youngsville.

Burr is a most powerful senator from N.C. and is in a good position to protest any advisory comment about him in The N&O. Instead, he chose alternative news media – full of twisting facts, a very sad state of the mindset.

Amalendu Chatterjee

Morrisville

