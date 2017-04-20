U.S. Rep. Walter B. Jones: WWI exhibit a masterpiece

On April 7, my family and I had the honor of being a part of the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the “North Carolina and World War I” exhibit at the NC Museum of History, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the United States’ entry into the War to End All Wars.
This interactive exhibit is sensational in its overall production and smallest detail – from rats in the trenches and gigantic armor, to the smallest brass button that saved a soldier’s life. The stories, photos, and artifacts are extraordinary and a source of pride for North Carolina and its patriots who gave so much a century ago.
Those who worked on and produced this display should be congratulated on a superb job of creating a place where one can relive and learn about a war that changed the history of the world.
I encourage everyone to stop by the NC Museum of History and take in this masterpiece.
U.S. Rep. Walter B. Jones
Republican, N.C. District 3
Farmville
