Al Goshaw: Don’t give up on humanity

The April 17 Point of View “Tap the potential of Syrian refugees” by Janet Cowell wonderfully illustrated the inherent altruistic nature of people in our society. Her efforts to support the people of Syria go beyond what most of us are able to do, but they capture in spirit the intentions of many people.
The heart-wrenching man-made tragedies that occur in the world and the political bickering we are immersed in daily from the news media are depressing but do not represent the character and values of 99 percent of our residents. To experience these, visit local food banks, habitat building, refugee support groups, etc., and interact with the people volunteering their time and resources.
Let’s try to keep in perspective the dominant good news about humanity, which sometimes tends to get lost from the selective reporting of the dark side by news media and our government leaders.
Al Goshaw
Chapel Hill
