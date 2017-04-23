Letters to the Editor

April 23, 2017 2:26 PM

Al Goshaw: Don’t give up on humanity

The April 17 Point of View “Tap the potential of Syrian refugees” by Janet Cowell wonderfully illustrated the inherent altruistic nature of people in our society. Her efforts to support the people of Syria go beyond what most of us are able to do, but they capture in spirit the intentions of many people.

The heart-wrenching man-made tragedies that occur in the world and the political bickering we are immersed in daily from the news media are depressing but do not represent the character and values of 99 percent of our residents. To experience these, visit local food banks, habitat building, refugee support groups, etc., and interact with the people volunteering their time and resources.

Let’s try to keep in perspective the dominant good news about humanity, which sometimes tends to get lost from the selective reporting of the dark side by news media and our government leaders.

Al Goshaw

Chapel Hill

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

March for Science in Raleigh protests Trump policies

March for Science in Raleigh protests Trump policies 2:18

March for Science in Raleigh protests Trump policies
Community rallies to help family purchase all-terrain wheel chair for sick father 2:26

Community rallies to help family purchase all-terrain wheel chair for sick father
Caraleigh Commons comes to Maywood Avenue 1:46

Caraleigh Commons comes to Maywood Avenue

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos