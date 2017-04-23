Bill Cokas: Arts, music lead to careers

Regarding the April 19 news article “Crowded classes, no art among options”: In another short-sighted move, the legislature decided to cap elementary school class sizes with no regard for the repercussions or costs (up to $388 million per year).
It looks good on paper, it lets them congratulate themselves for looking out for the little ones, and others will have to deal with the fallout.
One of my sons is an artist and the other is a musician. Without these “less important” art and music classes, their lives (and ours) would be much less fulfilling.
Of course, to save the arts, they might increase class sizes in grades 4-12, just redistributing the crowds. It’s a classic case of robbing Peter, Luke, Matthew, Philip and James to pay Paul.
Bill Cokas
Raleigh
Comments