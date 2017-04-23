David Markle: Do what is right for children

In the April 20 news article “Parents, teachers urge senators to save arts, PE classes” you stated, “Senate Republican leaders don’t appear to be swayed by the lobbying for HB 13.”
I am so very tired of these people in office only working on “their agenda” and not for the will of the people they are supposed to represent. Their agenda has cost public schools the loss of great teachers because they can’t afford to live on the salaries they have been paid.
The loss of money for more teachers and supplies because my tax dollars are now being used to pay for private education. And now, they won’t fund programs to give students an enriched education that includes art, music and physical education.
As babies the first thing they heard were their parents singing to them. How proud were they when the first stick drawings of their families were put on the refrigerator. Art and music are basics in our lives. Building healthy bodies through physical education can save lives.
Republican leaders, do what is right for the children!
David Markle
Fuquay-Varina
