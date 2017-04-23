Allen Mason: Undereducated children the goal?

The legislature is considering limiting class size without funding this change. This may cause elimination of programs such as art and physical education for elementary schools.
My daughter is a dedicated teacher in second grade at an underperforming school. Her husband is a physical education teacher at the same school. What a disaster that will be for them and the children.
Since I cannot question the heritage of those legislators at the risk of political incorrectness, let me speak to their intelligence and wisdom or the lack thereof. I like to speak directly when confronted with ignorance.
In true Southern vernacular, let me say, “Them people ain’t right.” Stupidity is its own reward. Continue what they are doing and their reward will be an undereducated group of children and dedicated professional educators who will give up teaching their children and find something else to do.
The citizens of the state elected these idiots. They should demand better. Our ancestors would have rebelled against this. They were right. We are asleep. Wake up North Carolina, our future is being stolen from us.
Allen Mason
Durham
Comments