Letters to the Editor

April 23, 2017 4:00 PM

W.F. McGuirt: PE ‘a waste of time’

I must strongly disagree with the April 12 letter “Students need Arts, PE for expression” about physical education in our schools. Exposure to the arts and music is beneficial. Physical Education is a waste of time and resources.

While there are important lessons one may learn about health and nutrition, the time spent playing games is foolish. To one with absolutely no athleticism and little knowledge of sports, it is especially embarrassing and emotionally excruciating.

I suffered through PE in high school then again in college. In the U.S. Army I, of course, participated in “PT.” But there we were not forced to play mindless games.

What incentive did any of that give me to continue exerting my body? None. Now, I find myself attending the funerals of my gym-going, running, jogging, golf-playing friends and former classmates.

Meanwhile young people can neither write nor read cursive, count back change nor have a clue about Pygmalion and George Bernard Shaw or Andrew Johnson.

W.F. McGuirt

Wingate

