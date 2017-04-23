Tom Oriel: Another ploy to destroy public education

Our General Assembly continues to support private schools, before taking care of our public schools, with taxpayer money. They have no problem with funding vouchers for private schools, but they are doing nothing to fund the smaller public school classes they created by a previous bill.
The state is responsible to give all children a free and comprehensive education with qualified teachers. Lawmakers are throwing the public schools under the bus by underfunding schools, limiting teacher salaries, not funding school supplies and books, while possibly dropping PE, art and music.
All indications are the Republican Senate is trying to destroy public education to ensure for-profit charter schools thrive. What a disgrace!
Tom Oriel
Garner
