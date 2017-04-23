Letters to the Editor

Chris Wellons: Science eventually advances

The angry and alarmed Ph.D student in atmospheric science at N.C. State, who wrote the April 16 Point of View “Why I’m marching for science,” brings to mind an era in America when buggy whip manufacturers stood in the way of scientific progress, evidenced by the invention of the internal combustion engine.

The successful, influential power brokers of the day who depended on maintaining the status quo fought long and hard to suppress change introduced by the automobile that would result in the obliteration of their way of life.

Scientific advancement has always faced obstacles to convince society that change can result in more good than bad.

The letter writer will with passion, patience and luck live long enough to see the day when our own 21st century buggy whip manufacturers are a distant memory.

Chris Wellons

Raleigh

