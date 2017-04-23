Letters to the Editor

April 23, 2017 4:01 PM

Jesse L. White Jr.: LGBT community still needs protection

As a faithful reader of The N&O for decades, I am profoundly disappointed in your editorial position supporting the so-called “repeal” of House Bill 2.

HB 142 is an insult to every LGBT resident in the state. By outlawing any LGBT protection until 2020, the government of our state is saying to us, “you are lesser. Your locality cannot protect your rights.”

It is also unacceptable that no LGBT representative was “at the table” negotiating our rights, as has often been the case in the past and even now for other minority groups.

I would hope that your editorial policy will return to one of vigorous defense of human rights and fair representation.

Jesse L. White Jr.

Chapel Hill

