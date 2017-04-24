Royden Lobel: Don’t give exposure to Pittman

Regarding your April 14 editorial “Larry and Lincoln” concerning Rep. Larry Pittman: As a loyal reader of The News & Observer, I am disappointed that you would give so much print space and publicity to the ideas of this out-of-touch, homophobic bigoted legislator.
By even submitting a bill to try to make gay marriage illegal in North Carolina, even though the Supreme Court has spoken on the issue, shows Pittman’s ignorance of and prejudice against the LGBT community. Thank goodness his own party saw the ridiculousness of his bill and threw it where it belonged, on the trash heap of legislation that would never be considered.
On top of that, his comparison of Lincoln to Hitler was idiotic on its face. Instead of a lengthy article on his ideas, The N&O should have dismissed Pittman with an editorial suggesting that he might be more comfortable living in countries like China and Russia where being an LBGT individual is a crime.
Royden Lobel
Raleigh
Comments