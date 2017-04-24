Letters to the Editor

April 24, 2017 9:53 AM

Laurie McDowell: O’Reilly, Trump have lot in common

Bill O’Reilly, longtime commentator at Fox News, has lost his job due to revelations of a series of harassment complaints against him (“Bill O’Reilly is officially out at Fox News,” April 20 news article). His downfall was “swift and steep” according to The Washington Post.

Donald Trump, who also has had revelations of a series of harassment complaints against him, who has been married three times after cheating on his previous two wives, who has been recorded on tape stating a series of misogynist statements, fully supported O’Reilly, and he is the President of the United States of America.

What is wrong with this picture?

Laurie McDowell

Raleigh

