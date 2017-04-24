Jimmy Chin: Missile strikes show disregard for policy

Charles Krauthammer fawned over U.S. militarism in his April 14 column: “The Great Reversal – for now.” The piece triumphantly declared that “America is back.”
With an abrupt about-face, President Trump made “Assad pay for his chemical-weapons duplicity.” After eight years of “sleepwalking,” 59 cruise missiles have “normalized” U.S. foreign policy. The “world is on notice.”
Of course there’s no mention of civilian casualties or skepticism about facts coming from the administration. The column, moreover, is incoherent when it declared policy “normalized,” but noted (correctly) Trump’s unpredictability, saying that “he could well reverse course again.”
The administration’s foreign policy can only be described as incoherent. Consider the motives behind the strike. The attack was reportedly driven largely by emotional reactions from Trump and Ivanka (who has no foreign policy experience).
If this was an angry lashing out, it is doubtful the president fully contemplated the consequences of his actions.
Assad may very well be responsible for the horrific chemical attack. Even so, the missile strike is “normal” in some brutal respects of U.S. foreign policy. Once again, the U.S. has acted unilaterally, escalated tensions in the region and with Russia and shown disregard for domestic and international law.
Jimmy Chin
Chapel Hill
