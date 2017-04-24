Robert Schiffman: HB2 supporters still in power

Now that there has been a partial repeal of infamous House Bill 2, sports fans anxiously await to see what sporting events will return, while mayors and business leaders hope for the return of tourists, conferences and business ventures and investments that were pulled after this ill-conceived legislation was passed. Hopefully, people and the state will get what they want: more visitors, economic growth and the influx of dollars and jobs.
At the same time they should recognize the reluctance of some individuals, groups, companies and so forth to assume that those who promoted HB2 are gone and that a new spirit of welcoming has spread across North Carolina. After all, the same misguided folks who wrote, voted on and passed HB2 are still in control of the State House and Senate. And, just because they caved under pressure on this issue, who knows what other incendiary and prejudicial policies they are likely to come up with in the future.
Robert Schiffman
Raleigh
