H.D. Maynard: Trump’s indefensible behavior now tolerated

Many times, any criticism of Donald Trump is dismissed as whining about the election and/or blind devotion to Hillary Clinton. It is, however, easy and defensible to attack Trump on ethical and moral grounds. His defense of Bill O’Reilly is a perfect example.
Trump, on hearing of O’Reilly’s latest legal troubles involving his sexual harassment of women stated, “I don’t think Bill did anything wrong.” Of course, such a position is not surprising coming from the “Groper-in-Chief.”
What is surprising is how any woman could support Trump, or for that matter, any man who has a wife, daughter or mother. Seeing such indefensible behavior on reality TV or Fox is one thing. At least we can turn it off.
When it comes from the sitting president of the United States it suggests we have crossed an ethical line that should make us nauseated.
H.D. Maynard
Southern Pines
