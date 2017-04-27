Letters to the Editor

Caroline Taylor: ‘Trickle down’ doesn’t work

To me Donald Trump’s election was due in large part to support from lower- and middle-class voters. After seeing the broad outlines of his tax proposal (“White House proposes slashing tax rates,” April 27 news article), I wondered how many of them still believe that lower tax rates, no estate tax and no alternative minimum tax – all of which benefit the wealthy – would ease their economic pain. We wouldn’t have a growing income gap in our society today if “trickle down” had ever worked.

Caroline Taylor

Pittsboro

