Baron Adams: Coach’s contract ‘outrageous’

Regarding the April 27 letter “Colleges spend too much on coaches”: Amen to that.
The letter referred to the April 22 Sports article “Keatts’ contract details released,” which outlined details of the contract N.C. State signed with Kevin Keatts, the new basketball coach.
Quite frankly, most would consider the riches being thrown to Keatts outrageous.
The Sports article pointed out that The News & Observer had to file a Freedom of Information request to get the information released. That was very revealing. It showed that the university did not want this information in the hands of the public, for obvious reasons. What can be done to stop the insanity of salaries and bonuses in the sports complex, at both the amateur and pro levels?
Baron Adams
Durham
