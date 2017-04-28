Bryce Northington: The real intent of HB2 in HB 142

The term “bathroom bill” has taken focus off just what exactly has transpired in the General assembly over the past year. While House Bill 2 was in fact a bill which unrealistically aims to police public restrooms (how was the state ever going to enforce such a law?), its new replacement bill, all of a half a page long, makes clear what the aim of certain lawmakers has been all along.
Mandating that a person go into the restroom of the gender which is on one’s birth certificate is no longer the state’s concern. But after section 1, which repeals HB2, section 2 and 3 go far and beyond an unenforceable mandate.
HB 142 ensures that no local government ordinances or public entities like UNC can make any decision about “private employment practices and public accommodations” and not for at least the next four years.
Former Gov. Pat McCrory said the original bill’s intention was to prevent government overreach. Now it is apparent that the real intention was to allow the state’s overreaching to preempt local decisions about providing its residents with a living wage and a welcoming community.
Bryce Northington
Durham
