April 29, 2017 6:42 PM

Jim Farrington: Laws save lives

Regarding the April 25 Under the Dome item “Motorcycle helmets may be optional after 21”: State Rep. John Torbett’s irresponsible move to repeal North Carolina’s motorcycle helmet law while the April 25 news briefs item “Man thrown from SUV, killed” had an account of a motorist killed who was not wearing a seat belt.

Both the seat belt law and the helmet law save lives – period. If Torbett’s so big into personal responsibility, I hope he’s prepared to accept responsibility for all the deaths that result from his action.

Jim Farrington

Pittsboro

