Robert Ferone: Whose brain is scrambled?

Regarding the April 25 Under the Dome item “Motorcycle helmets may be optional after 21”: So if I read this right, State Rep. Michael Speciale will support the bill allowing motorcyclists over 21 to ride without helmets because “I’ve got friends who were scrambled inside of their helmet. The helmet is not that big of a help.”
Since the data shows that the use of helmets reduces head injury by 69 percent, then Speciale will allow even more of his friends to get “scrambled.” One wonders whose brain is scrambled.
Robert Ferone
Raleigh
Comments