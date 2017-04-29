Jesse Kaufmann: Wear a helmet

Regarding the April 25 Under the Dome item “Motorcycle helmets may be optional after 21”: State Rep. John Torbett supported a bill allowing motorcyclists over 21 not to wear helmets.
I rode motorcycles for 10 years on the famous coastal and wickedly twisty State Route 1 in California with the Sunday Morning Ride. This ride regularly included many of the semi-pro racers in the area. We called motorcyclists without helmets “donors.” Organ donors.
I saw two people die and one man lost a leg during my years with those mostly highly skilled riders. It’s impossible to predict if there will be unseen loose gravel, dropped oil, someone hitting the brakes, gusts of wind, doors opened or guns pulled.
Wear a helmet.
If someone is lucky to survivie a bad crash, they may be like the lad I once talked to while gardening who had a pronounced limp and pronounced brain damage.
Wear a helmet. It’s a life-saving investment.
Jesse Kaufmann
Hillsborough
