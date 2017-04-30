Richard Halkowich: Trump’s wall ‘ridiculous’

Regarding the April 24 news article “Trump and his aides take hard line on border wall”: I believe building a wall along the U.S.-Mexican border is about the most ridiculous idea I have ever heard.
I see it as a colossal waste of money and do not see that it will serve any useful purpose. I’m sure many of my fellow Americans agree with me.
Since this issue will not go away, I propose that the IRS put a”Build the Wall” check box on the 2017 federal tax form. Checking the box will register a vote to build the wall and authorize the IRS to add charges for that purpose. Let’s see how many “wall builders” are willing to put their money where their mouth is.
Richard Halkowich
Raleigh
