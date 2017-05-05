Letters to the Editor

May 05, 2017 10:57 AM

Cartoon sums up GOP motives

Bravo! The April 30 editorial cartoon showing Republican State Senate president pro tempore Phil Berger arguing before the court of judicial opinion that election results allow the Republican super majority in the North Carolina General Assembly to do anything it pleases is spot on.

Indeed, the super majority is a vindictive bunch. However, the important question is have Democrats and other progressives in North Carolina awakened and learned that a great deal of money and hard work in the campaigns of more tolerant candidates will overturn the meanness and intolerance the Republican majority has shown?

Mark G. Rodin

Durham

Situation could have been avoided

Regarding the April 30 news story “Pardoned brothers’ payout has turned ugly”: Had then-Gov. Pat McCrory not wasted nine months before grudgingly granting pardons to Henry McCollum and Leon Brown, this whole sad and sordid episode could have been avoided.

Pandering has consequences.

Lew Powell

Charlotte

Keep speech free

Regarding the May 1 People’s Forum letter “Limits to free speech”: There was a time when free speech meant colleges and universities made certain that both sides of an argument or discussion were available so students could learn how to logically dissect them and come to rational conclusions.

The article supported limited “free speech.” That is how we destroy our constitution and put the country in line with selected free speech advocates, like Nazi Germany, and we know how that ended.

Joseph J. Moyer

Raleigh

