UNC Civil Rights Center’s help crucial

Concerned Citizens for Successful Schools was organized in Johnston County in 2012 by residents of Smithfield and Selma. In response to the April 12 Op-Ed article “Julius Chambers warned that conservatives would oppose UNC’s Civil Rights Center,” our members were alarmed that we may lose the services of the UNC Center for Civil Rights.
We connected with the center’s staff and law students in the spring of 2014 after our group presented a school comparison study to the Johnston County Board of Education. Our goal was to bring socioeconomic balance to local public schools and we benefited greatly from the center’s help.
Our presentation to the school board was the conclusion of two years of gathering data and studying schools in Johnston County. In comparing our local schools, which served high concentrations of poor and minority students, with schools in other parts of the county, we found that our student performance was low.
Overall, the numbers of minority students who were performing at grade level were dismal. The response to our presentation by the members of the school board was unsympathetic and defensive. Our pleas for help basically fell on deaf ears.
When we were denied access to public records by the Johnston County Board of Education, the UNC Center for Civil Rights filed a lawsuit to obtain the records. It took about 10 months before they were released to us. The center analyzed the data and concluded in a report that “there were unequal educational opportunities afforded to students across Johnston County.”
We presented the 13-page report to the Johnston County Board of Commissioners and the Board of Education last fall. To date, we haven’t seen results. Our group doesn’t have the experience or the expertise to challenge the school board or the funds to hire lawyers.
Guidance from the center is crucial.
Our work to bring success to the students and schools in our communities isn’t over but we will experience a huge setback if the Center for Civil Rights isn’t our advocate.
With the future of the center being threatened by the UNC Board of Governors, the future of Concerned Citizens for Successful Schools is in limbo. Our hope is that the Board of Governors will use good judgment and thoroughly review the many ways the center has provided excellent help to groups such as ours. The center must be allowed to continue its advocacy in its fight for protection of civil rights.
Susan B. Lassiter
Chair, Concerned Citizens for Successful Schools
Smithfield
