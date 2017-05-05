Tax reform is needed for NC families, businesses

In 1986, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle – with the support of President Ronald Reagan – took decisive action to rebuild our nation’s tax code. They faced long political odds and serious opposition from special interests intent on maintaining the status quo, but they looked those challenges in the eye, recognized that the status quo was unsustainable and banded together to get the job done.
Thirty years later, the code is a mess again. And while there is no shortage of desire to fix the tax code from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, what we need now is the political will to get it done.
In North Carolina and other states, small businesses are hindered by high tax rates and struggle to navigate the current tax code. Effective tax reform would reduce the cost of doing business and help small businesses – which already account for the bulk of new jobs created in America – do even more to help grow the economy and create opportunity.
Policy changes as significant as tax reform will never be easy. But for the first time in a generation, it appears we may have a real chance at succeeding in 2017. The U.S. House Ways and Means Committee has developed a plan, known as the “Better Way” tax reform blueprint, that proposes improvements to the tax code through reduced rates, significant simplification and other pro-growth business measures.
In fact, the effects of the plan would be significant for businesses and families across North Carolina, creating over 50,000 jobs and putting over $4,400 back into the average household.
But even with such positive impacts, the challenges are still there. With carve-outs, subsidies and special treatments baked into our code after 30 years of policy stagnation, crossing the finish line will require lawmakers to overlook rhetoric and politics.
Tax reform is too important to allow special interests to torpedo the process to protect their best interests. Leaders in Congress, particularly Sen. Richard Burr and Sen. Thom Tillis, have the opportunity to lead on this issue. With their guidance, North Carolinians will stop being crushed by the same burdensome tax code that penalizes American companies year after year.
There’s still a path to success on tax reform.
State Sen. Bill Rabon
Chair, N.C. Rules Committee
Southport
