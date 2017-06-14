6/15 Letters: Paris agreement crucial to survival of ocean life

Regarding “The Paris agreement and the rising seas” (June 4): Science is all about the search for truth, and scientists already have evidence of what life on Earth will look like in 2100, both on land and in the ocean.
After 45 years of ocean research, in the Southern Ocean around Antarctica, I am presenting a scientific paper this month at the third International Krill Symposium at St. Andrews University in Scotland. I am reporting that if we disregard the Paris Climate Agreement and keep on emitting carbon as usual, krill may become drastically reduced in biomass by 2100, which would eventually lead to the extinction of penguins.
Robert Y. George, Ph.D.
Retired professor of oceanography, UNC-Wilmington
Governor’s School a ‘civic necessity’
Regarding the May 21 news article “Alums appeal to keep state funds for summer program”: The proposed elimination of public funding to the Governor’s School would hinder the development of North Carolina’s intellectual future for years to come. The Governor’s School program has afforded decades of North Carolina students a life-changing experience, and no state-funded program achieves its scope to serve as a satisfactory replacement.
This merit-based program has provided access to an unrivaled summer academic experience for thousands of students. Attendees have carried their experiences to the world’s finest universities, and in doing so have affirmed North Carolina’s status as a source of tremendous intellectual potential.
A vote to eliminate this funding is a vote against intellectual curiosity, rigorous inquiry and creativity, qualities our state and its future leaders need more than ever. The North Carolina Governor’s School is not a fiscal luxury, but rather a civic necessity.
Sean Kennedy
Raleigh
District dispute ‘backward’
Regarding “House, Senate cancel Cooper’s call for special session” (June 9): I do not know what is going on with the state legislators, especially Sens. Phil Berger and Tim Moore. Their latest move to reject a special session for the redrawing of gerrymandered district maps is nothing more than a bullying tactic. Where are the checks and balances, and how are they getting away with taking this great state backward?
I am appalled at what is happening in North Carolina and how people seem to have no voice at all. This country is not founded on allowing people to bully their way into the Senate and to take control through a majority they can whip into submission. North Carolina needs these districts corrected and needs it this year. People need to vote for legislators who understand compromise, consistency and service.
Dennis Palacios
Durham
