New revelations from Comey, Sessions bring Russia probe to Oval Office

Comey ‘will be missed’
Regarding “Comey tells whole truth” (June 12): Recently, America and the world witnessed James Comey testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee. Comey, a true American, demonstrated that he is a man of character, honesty, integrity and one who loves this country. He withstood three hours of “grilling” with grace, diplomacy and dignity, never becoming testy or disgruntled.
This is a man with great strength and courage to volunteer his testimony in order for the American people to know the truth. How many people would have been brave enough to undergo this inquisition? What a shame and a loss that Americans will be denied the services of this man who has dedicated his life to keeping America safe. He will be sorely missed as will his truth and honesty, which is absent in Washington today.
Georgie Brizendine
Raleigh
Trump an ‘embarrassment’
Regarding “Trump accuses Comey of lying under oath” (June 10): I would be very interested in watching President Donald Trump being questioned under oath about both the Russian intrusion into the 2016 presidential election and his recollection of his meetings with then-FBI Director James Comey. I hope there are no two-part questions where he has to remember both parts, that they do not require more than 140 characters to answer and his thumbs are up to the task.
This president is an embarrassment to America, to those in the executive branch who blindly support him and Congress, which won’t challenge him publicly. His rhetoric and actions are fueling unrest in this country that grows more serious every day. I fear for the direction in which America is headed.
Barton Holtz
Pittsboro
Questions for Trump
Regarding “Comey says Trump lied, pressed to end probe” (June 9): Under oath, former FBI Director James Comey stated what President Donald Trump said to him in several private meetings. Trump, through his lawyer, has denied he said what Comey attributed to him. Will the president under oath deny what Comey said? Are there tape recordings of these meetings, as Trump once suggested, and will the White House release these tapes if they exist?
Larry Kessler
Leland
Trump under oath?
Regarding “Trump accuses Comey of lying under oath” (June 10): Since Trump said he’s “100 percent” willing to speak under oath to special prosecutor Robert Mueller about his interaction with former FBI Director James Comey, many Americans are excited about the possibility of Mueller calling on him to testify.
What do these people expect? Do they really think that being under oath will make any difference to Trump?
Tom O’Kelley
Raleigh
Comey’s ‘irony’
It is ironic that if James Comey had not investigated Hillary Clinton’s emails during the presidential election, Clinton would have probably won and Comey would still be director of the FBI.
Jim Seitzer
Chapel Hill
Kushner’s position ‘difficult’
Regarding “Jared’s Job Not So Cushy” (June 11): It is possible, of course, that Jared Kushner was acting on President Donald Trump’s behalf rather than his own ingenuity when he allegedly suggested setting up a secret communications channel with Moscow using their equipment. Or, was he acting on Trump’s orders, in which case the Russian “cloud” would lead right back to Trump like a homing pigeon?
Whatever his motivation, Trump is allowing the Russian scandal to become not an extended nightmare but a permanent way of life. And Kushner is right in the middle of it. Kushner could become like Icarus of legend – flying too close to the sun and getting burned. It may be true that Kushner wishes for simpler times, “when all he had to do to make his father-in-law happy was to keep his kids quiet and maybe hold Ivanka’s umbrella.” Getting out from under a nationwide scandal is much more difficult.
Norman Singer
Cary
Sessions ‘juvenile’
Regarding “Sessions: Suggestion of collusion a ‘detestable lie’” (June 14): I was struck by how cleverly parsed the quote that ran with the front page article about Jeff Sessions’ Senate Intelligence Committee testimony was: “If any brief interaction occurred in passing with the Russian ambassador during that reception, I do not remember it.”
Sure, I can believe it. Why waste resources on trivialities when, likely as not, Sessions needed to commit all his lengthier interactions with the Russians firmly to memory. It’s just this sort of juvenile finger-crossing that allows President Donald Trump and his administration to keep straight faces while spouting lies.
Andrew Sleeth
Raleigh
Trump’s ‘dubious links’
Regarding “Comey says Trump lied, pressed to end probe” (June 9): Former FBI Director James Comey, under oath, flat-out called the president of the United States a liar. Whether President Donald Trump violated the law is a matter best left to Special Counsel Robert Mueller, but I think it is worth noting how extraordinary Trump’s meetings with and requests of Comey were.
Clearly, Trump was elected to deliberately smash norms – his base expects it – but downplaying, minimizing and discouraging an FBI investigation is totally inappropriate, and allegedly lying about the reasons for firing Comey is despicable and immoral, no matter the spin put on it.
Congressional Republicans call the “hysteria” surrounding the Russian investigations a “distraction” from the business of the nation, and they are right. However, this is the creation of the president and his associates. Did Trump knowingly collude with the Russians? Probably not. Did he hire an ethically questionable, morally bankrupt cadre of advisers who have dubious links? Absolutely.
Peter Wilbur
Winston-Salem
