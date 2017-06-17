6/18 Letters: Duke superfan Steven Mitchell’s story a reminder of ‘the good that people do’

A loving family’s loss
I was sad to read about the passing of super Duke fan Steven Mitchell, but I truly enjoyed learning about him and Coach K in “In Cameron, Coach K shook his hand before every, single game” (June 15). With all the mess that is happening in the world today, it was refreshing to read about the good that people do for one another.
I was also very impressed with Steven Mitchell’s family: their love for Steven and the commitments they made for his well-being. Personally, I would like to read more stories of this nature.
George Burbella
Morehead City
‘Turn the clock back’
Regarding “Republican leader in critical condition after shooter attacks” (June 15): It has finally happened, once again, due to the political discord and vitriolic anger in this country: A politician has been shot by a radical who didn’t agree with his political viewpoints.
How did America get here? I recall Ronald Reagan going out and having a beer with Tip O’Neal, a Democrat and speaker of the House, but a fellow Irishman. Who is to blame for the anger and how politicians now try to demonize their opponents?
I in part blame Newt Gingrich, who as speaker of the House in the early 1990s started to label the Democrats as evil and attempted to use the term “liberal” as a dirty word, as did radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh. The left doesn’t get off so easily either, with some Democrats calling those that disagree with their views “stupid” or “ignorant” and not respecting other opinions. It’s time to turn off talk radio, cable news and Facebook, and turn the clock back.
Ron Carlson
Raleigh
Special election needed
Regarding “Federal court leaves open possibility for special elections” (June 11): The three-judge panel has asked, “who speaks for North Carolina?” The answer is also the first three words of the U.S. Constitution: “We the People.” Instead of being lawfully elected with the full consent of the people of North Carolina, the current GOP-controlled N.C. General Assembly seized control through unconstitutional gerrymandering and restricting voting with actions courts have held to violate the U.S. Constitution, the Voting Rights Act and the National Voter Registration Act.
The state legislature was ordered by the U.S. District Court to redraw the unconstitutional districts in August, yet they continue to refuse. In 1776, America’s founders declared that a government derives “their just powers from the consent of the governed.” A body that has taken control by violating the Constitution does not have the consent of the people.
North Carolina needs a special election so it can elect a state government that represents North Carolinians.
Aylett Colston
Raleigh
