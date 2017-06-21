6/22 Letters: McCrory’s actions as governor ‘sad commentary’ on North Carolina

Regarding “McCrory says he misses being N.C. governor” (June 20): When Pat McCrory was rebuked on the Duke University campus by professors and students, he said it was a “sad commentary on the culture of our universities.”
I think a sadder commentary on North Carolina was when McCrory did all he could possibly do to limit the power of his newly elected successor. That failed the human decency test. It seems as though most everything he stood for was a sad commentary, and reflected poorly on the state of North Carolina.
Rif Riddick
Chapel Hill
Reduce assault rifles
“The human and societal cost of assault rifles” (June 17) is right on. The tragic event that happened in Washington, D.C., last week is a sad example of what assault rifles do to people. The nation is grateful for the Capital police force, without whom more damage would have been done.
The shooter reportedly used an assault rifle. I wonder how many more Republican legislators have to be shot before Congress wakes up and does something to reduce the number of assault rifles in society.
Judith Barrett
Pittsboro
Vote for safety
Regarding “The NRA is pushing to eliminate concealed carry permits in NC and across the country” (June 20): I feel strongly that North Carolina and the U.S. are no longer the Wild West. Americans live under rule of law, and have institutions to hold accountable those who do not obey the law. America does not need individuals to take the law or guns into their own hands, concealed or not, except on the shooting range for sport and for legal hunting.
It is expected that legislative representatives would vote for law and order. Special-interest groups lobby for increasing the sale of guns to every citizen to carry without permits; perhaps it’s as much about the money to be made as in defense of the Second Amendment. Weighing the consequences of this bill, I am grateful for those representatives voting against House Bill 746, against the special-interest lobby. I appreciate those lawmakers who vote for safer North Carolina communities.
Charlotte Sweeney
Raleigh
‘Outrage’ at Jones interview
Regarding “NBC presses ahead with Megyn Kelly’s Alex Jones interview despite backlash” (June 16): As the saying goes, if you aren’t outraged, you aren’t paying attention. How can a national network justify airing Megyn Kelly’s interview with a conspiracy theorist and Sandy Hook massacre denier – on Father’s Day? Acknowledging such ridiculous ideas lends them credibility.
Americans have a responsibility to speak up and reject such ridiculous programming. Those children can’t be brought back, but media can certainly do better than this to honor their memory and comfort those parents.
Shirley and Bob Usry
Raleigh
