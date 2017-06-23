6/24 Letters: To fight climate change, think outside the influence of local officials

Regarding “Why Cary’s mayor won’t sign on to Paris Agreement” (June 16): Residents who want climate change addressed have an alternative to local officials who plead that doing so would be partisan.
The increasing atmospheric concentration of greenhouse gases and the effect of this increase on average temperatures is no longer disputable. Whether or not the increases are due to human activity is, now, irrelevant.
As a reasoning adult, parent and member of the faith community, I feel accountable for leaving my child a habitable planet. Like-minded voters who want climate change addressed can partner with the Citizens Climate Lobby and support congressional efforts to find an economically sound, jobs-creating, bipartisan solution.
The support of CCL members has nurtured the expansion of the U.S. House Climate Solutions Caucus from a single Republican and Democrat in February 2016 to 20 on each side of the aisle now. North Carolina is not represented. Citizens can join CCL and lobby North Carolina’s U.S. House members to join the caucus.
People need not rely on complacent status-quo politicians of either party to speak for them.
Jacob Van Kretschmar
Raleigh
Mitchell’s story ‘refreshing’
I appreciated “In Cameron, Coach K shook his hand before every, single game” (June 15), the story about Steve Mitchell.
Given the current news cycle, it was refreshing to read about family and community coming together in such a selfless and loving way.
Carla Osborne
Raleigh
Fully fund public schools
Regarding “Wake school board faces $24 million budget shortfall” (June 20): I’m a freshman at Enloe High School and I supported the $45 million the Wake County School Board requested.
Government spending has always been something difficult to agree on. It has to be precise, and purposeful, and, most of all, have a positive effect. That’s the only way to justify having taxes in the first place. As a country, America is big on having its values and principles represented.
Why can’t kids be a part of that? I’m 15 years old, and in three short years I’ll legally be an adult. I’ve got to do things like get my degree, get a job, be a participant in the economy and pay my taxes.
Isn’t it in the public interest for me to be as prepared as I can to take on the real world? Doesn’t everyone deserve the best chance they can get?
Lawmakers who seek to dismantle public education and instead divert funding to charter schools and vouchers miss the point of public education. Public education is just that, public, it’s supposed to be for anyone and everyone. Why aren’t kids given the utmost importance? Please fully fund Wake County public schools.
Wesley Wood
Raleigh
