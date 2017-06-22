6/23 Letters: McCrory should run in 2020 – ‘far, far away from North Carolina’

Regarding “McCrory says he misses being N.C. governor” (June 20): Guess what? We don’t miss him. It was reported that “(former Gov. Pat) McCrory said he hoped to teach at the Duke University Sanford School of Public Policy” but that “within 15 minutes of being on the campus, the students and professors objected.” He added, “That’s kind of a sad commentary on the culture of our universities now because I would have loved to teach public policy.”
McCrory is possibly the least-qualified individual in North Carolina to teach public policy. Why did students and professors object? I wonder if McCrory asked them. Perhaps it was because he signed laws depriving people of health care, voting rights, jobs, wages, a decent education and safety. Perhaps it was because of his unflagging support for legalizing discrimination against the LGBTQ population.
McCrory says he might run again in 2020. My advice to him? Run. Run far, far away from North Carolina. He’s done far too much damage here already.
Brent Miller
Cary
Concern over climate?
Regarding “The climate-change pact is more popular than Trump – and the senators who oppose it” (May 31): People have been reading for years about the polls and surveys that show a majority of Americans believe in global warming/climate change and responsible scientists agree it is real.
Well I ask, where are these concerned citizens who are up in arms for a better world? While driving the speed limit on Interstate 40, I am sure that none of the 99 percent of the drivers who fly past me give a hoot about their impact on the world and their vehicle’s carbon footprint.
Hypocrites or skewed data?
John Gallant
Clayton
Coaches have responsibility
Regarding “Why Roy Williams is one of the best college coaches ever” (June 19): I suggest that no college coach makes the list of “best” without an ethical core and certainly a strong commitment to the education of the students for whom he or she is responsible.
It’s clear that dozens of basketball players enrolled in fake classes between 2003 and 2009 at UNC-Chapel Hill. If a coach knew of this fraud, he has betrayed whatever commitment he may have had to the education of his students. If he was ignorant of the fraud when shepherding only 15 or so players, he is, at a minimum, irresponsible.
Victories as a measure of “best” are irrelevant for a college coach whose primary responsibility is the education of students and the mission of the university. Sadly, the list of college coaches who fail this test continues to grow.
Lewis Margolis
Chapel Hill
