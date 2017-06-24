Op-ed on liberal attitudes toward abortion sparks debate

Abortion piece ‘intelligent’
Thanks for publishing the intelligent op-ed “Liberals are fundamentalists on abortion” on June 19. Could this be the beginning of a dialogue?
Arthur Powers
Raleigh
Let women decide
Regarding “Liberals are fundamentalists on abortion” (June 19): Anti-abortion laws tend to be written and promoted by men, who have never had to deal with being pregnant.
These men also do not have female anatomy; therefore, their knowledge of what this entails is severely limited.
Until men can have babies, they really should not try to force their beliefs on women. As a matter of fact, it’s none of their business.
If women tried to put limits on men’s bodies or activities, it can be assured there would be a collective howl heard around the world.
Men, back off and let women make their own decisions.
Michael Smith
Winchester
Keep discussion open
Regarding “Liberals are fundamentalists on abortion” (June 19): While I recognize the urgent need for more nuanced conversations around reproductive rights, I want to speak out against the argument that the pro-abortion rights movement represents fundamentalist ideals about abortion.
The movement for reproductive rights is centered on values of empowerment, bodily autonomy, and well-being. By nature of endorsing choice and promoting access, the movement both allows for and encourages openness of discussion.
Only when people shift from chiding others to championing access will they see open-minded and productive conversations around abortion.
Stephanie Tepper
Durham
‘Life’ at conception
Regarding the statement in “Liberals are fundamentalists on abortion” (June 19) “I find the thought of abortion late in a pregnancy troubling”: Just because the author chooses to use the terms “gestation” and “fetus” to describe how long a “life” the “baby” has lived, is there any doubt that it is alive and a person?
And, just because the baby is less than a trimester old, how does that make it not a life? Is there some authority that makes it official that a baby is not a live person until the first day of the fourth month?
It’s simple, in our view: Life begins at conception, life is a gift from the Almighty and humankind is obligated to observe its sanctity at any age and in any state that it comes into this world – unless humans are willing to risk the consequences.
Don’t try to convince people who believe in more than humanity and its sanctimonious practices for its own benefit otherwise.
M&M Mazanek
Cary
Keep out of women’s choices
“Liberals are fundamentalists on abortion” (June 19) missed the point. I oppose government restrictions on abortion rights not because I am a “liberal,” a “Democrat,” a “fundamentalist” or any other label.
I oppose such restrictions because the government has no business deciding what goes on inside my body. To put it in religious terms, I don’t know why God gave women 100 percent of the authority and responsibility for caring for the fetus/terminating the pregnancy, but He did.
Why should men in Washington, who have proven repeatedly that they prioritize their own wealth and power over either serving the public or serving God – and who have been especially hostile toward women and children – be second-guessing and overruling God? Why should any woman alive trust the government to decide what is best for her or her family? Hard cases still make bad law.
I know someone who lost a very much-beloved baby, born without a brain due to extreme hydrocephaly – this baby never had a chance. How is it anyone’s business to decide whether he should or should not have been carried to term?
Women who seek late-term abortions are heartbroken about the choice they are being forced to make, between their own health and the needs of their family – often including other children – and the hope for the baby they had planned to raise.
To deny them the right to choose their own life, health and future because some stranger thinks all babies should be born is unconscionable.
Kim Wilson
Wake Forest
Questions on abortion
Regarding “Liberals are fundamentalists on abortion” (June 19): I recognize that convictions regarding abortion rights are deeply personal – and that is exactly how they should remain: a personal decision. Much has been said about the rights of the unborn, but it seems that the rights of the women whose lives will be forever affected by this decision are frequently undervalued or overlooked.
Have those who are so passionate about the rights of a nonviable fetus lost compassion and insight for the rights, hopes and dreams of the woman or young girl on whom they seek to force their personal beliefs?
There is much hypocrisy associated with the outcry against abortion. How many of the foes of abortion are willing to accept responsibility for the children who are born? I don’t hear a great outpouring of support for raising taxes to expand welfare or food stamps or even for research into combating the still-serious threat of HIV.
It’s one thing to hold a personal belief, but taking responsibility for the results of a belief that will affect the lives of so many is quite another. Which is best for the greater good: encouraging responsible choices about birth control and abortion, or eliminating choices and accepting no responsibility?
Martha Wishon
Lewisville
