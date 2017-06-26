6/27 letters: Wake county students ‘need and deserve more support’

I feel compelled to disagree with “Fighting over school funds” (June 16), which said Wake County Commissioners have been generous on school funding. Every large-population county in North Carolina, with the exception of Forsyth County, provides higher local funding than Wake County does. Recent articles highlighted the growing needs in local schools, particularly those serving low-income students. Unfortunately, the North Carolina State Legislature is more focused on vouchers than adequately funding public schools.
Recognizing the critical needs left unmet by the state legislature, Wake County voters elected the current commissioners based on their promises to fully support the needs of public education. So far, they have disappointed, and have never fully funded a WCPSS budget request. WCPSS students need and deserve more support. A comparison of Wake County tax rates to those of other large counties shows that Wake County is more than able to provide that support – only if commissioners have the courage to demonstrate the strength of their previously-stated convictions.
Ann Campbell
Raleigh
Concern over climate?
Regarding “The climate-change pact is more popular than Trump – and the senators who oppose it” (May 31): People have been reading for years about the “polls” and the “surveys” that show a majority of Americans believe in global warming/climate change, and responsible scientists all agree it is real. Well I ask, where are these concerned citizens who are up in arms for a better world? While driving the legal speed limit on I40/440 I am assured that none of the 99 percent of drivers who fly past me give a hoot about their impact on the world and their vehicle’s carbon footprint. Hypocrites or skewed data?
John Gallant
Clayton
N.C. mayors support climate
Hats off to the mayors of Charlotte, Chapel Hill, Durham and Raleigh for coming out to support climate-change initiatives even as President Trump pulls out of the Paris Agreement. Local citizens can and will make a difference. If only North Carolinians could get their Legislature and local communities all to support light-rail development and reduce the carbon footprint in the Triangle.
Stephen Berg
Chapel Hill
Gun bill ‘insanity’
Regarding “The NRA is pushing to eliminate concealed carry permits in NC and across the country” (June 20): What are legislators thinking, allowing an 18-year-old to carry a gun? Surely a gun is more dangerous than alcohol, which cannot be bought until age 21. There are enough shootings as it is; putting a gun in the hands of an immature child (yes, a child) is pure insanity.
I will need to be more vigilant on my shopping trips because I’ll never know when a child that does not yet have fully-developed executive brain function will think it would be “funny” to shoot at something and I am in the way.
Dale Whitfield
Wake Forest
