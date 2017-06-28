6/29 Letters: 2nd Amendment ‘should be moderated by proper training, background checks’

Regarding “Gun groups back looser rules but not all owners on board” (June 25): Gun laws and permit requirements in North Carolina should be stricter and not relaxed as the legislature proposes. As a gun owner with concealed-carry permits in several states, I believe the privilege of carrying a weapon guaranteed by the Constitution should be moderated by proper training and background checks. Even with the present safeguards, Republican legislators at a baseball field were subjected to weapons assault.
This is not a political issue so much as it is a general public safety item to be considered by all. As a former NRA member (canceled my membership several years ago), I believe the community needs to ensure the well-being of all.
George Garcia
Rolesville
‘Where are Spectrum’s values?’
“Really... Is this how you want to manage your company?” “Spectrum’s low-cost internet: You have to ask” (June 25) left me shaking my head. So let me see if I get this right. There is a low-cost internet option available to low-income people that qualify, but unless they specifically ask for it, Spectrum won’t offer it as an option when they call, and if they find out about it at a later date, Spectrum won’t adjust their bills. Not a great way for a new company to make an impression.
I worked for a company for 37 years that conducted business on the basis of “values.” As a company, living one’s values is not always easy, but a basic litmus test is the same for a company as it is for a person. Start by asking, “Is this the right thing to do?” Where are Spectrum’s values?
Lee Green
Wake Forest
Health care claims questioned
“Many would suffer under AHCA” (June 22) got one point spot-on about the American Health Care Act (AHCA): no American should have to stress about paying for health care. Unfortunately, I’m paying that $1,700-per-month unaffordable rate to insure my family of four on a personal plan due to Obamacare’s mandates and broken promises. The increase in premiums each year is never less than 15 percent. We are healthy, and beyond the gut punch of the money, I’m thankful for that above all things. I’m also thankful Ashley can get the coverage she needs for her conditions at an affordable rate, albeit at my expense.
The AHCA may not be ideal, but let’s stop the charade of opinion columns lauding a broken system that overtaxes families and will bankrupt insurance companies. One way or another, the party will be over soon if change doesn’t happen. I’d wager a monthly premium that this side of the discussion isn’t happening in public policy classes.
J. D. Howard
Raleigh
