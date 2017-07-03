7/4 Letters: Science is what makes Independence Day fun

While Americans stand in awe of the grand displays of chemistry – that is, fireworks – bursting over their home town on the Fourth of July, the Pew Research Center reports that only 67 percent of Americans think science has had a positive impact on society. In fact, science makes Independence Day celebrations possible.
In addition to keeping backyard pools bacteria-free, chlorine compounds are responsible for strengthening a firework’s color, and in some cases provide oxygen for firework combustion. And before making fireworks that burst a bright white color, titanium dioxide played a role keeping families safe from sunburn. The compound is a natural UV blocker found in most sunscreens.
It’s important to know that even when it’s not immediately apparent, science is all around. As people enjoy their Independence Day swimming in clean water, avoiding sunburns and watching chemical reactions light up the night sky, let’s take a moment to tip Uncle Sam top hats to science.
Joseph Perrone, Sc.D.
Chief Science Officer, Center for Accountability in Science
Trump keeps tweeting
Regarding “Trump tweets revive his claim of voter fraud” (July 2): Forget this and his many other unsubstantiated claims and exaggerations. Forget his obsession with repealing Obamacare at any cost. Forget Russia. Even forget impeachment. President Trump has demonstrated via his daily twitter storms that he has the brain (and mouth) of an eighth-grader trapped in a Medicare body. (No disrespect to eighth-graders and Medicare bodies intended).
It’s way past time for Congress to do the right thing on a bipartisan basis – invoke provisions contained in the 25th Amendment to remove this not-so-funny clown from office.
Ron Byers
Durham
Consent law ‘indefensible’
Regarding “NC is the only state where no doesn’t mean no” (June 22): After initially reading North Carolina’s legal position on consent relating to sexual intercourse, particularly an apparent legal loophole in State v. Way (1979) mandating a woman’s consent to sexual intercourse cannot be withdrawn after the act has started, I was appalled. I never knew such an antiquated legal provision even existed. That North Carolina women have had no legal recourse in such circumstances for so long is disturbing.
For the last 38 years, North Carolina women could not legally withdraw consent to sexual intercourse after it started, even if the act later became violent. I find that hideous and indefensible. North Carolina women should rightfully feel disgusted and betrayed by their lawmakers. I applaud Sen. Jeff Jackson and his efforts to amend the current law with Senate Bill 553. State lawmakers owe it to women to get this right and do right by them.
Justin Cooper
Middlesex
Comments