7/6 Letters: Wind energy moratorium bill not compromise, but ‘deal breaker’

Just who are they fooling? “Ban on wind energy reduced to 18 months” (July 3) references a proposed ban on wind energy projects in North Carolina. The four-year ban was reduced to an 18-month moratorium under a renewable-energy bill that passed the N.C. legislature. Sounds like a great compromise? Well not really. Republicans argued the ban is needed to provide time to ensure wind towers don’t interfere with military flight training. Would wind companies make a large investment without checking this?
Having worked with the military as an aerospace engineer I know the military has regulations in place for everything. I would be very surprised if they did not have regulations for something as critical as military flight training. This 18-month moratorium creates uncertainty that surely will discourage the two proposed wind facilities companies from staying in North Carolina. They will move to states that are friendlier toward the industry. It was stated that “one of the two companies looking in northeastern North Carolina is going to pull out if this moratorium occurs.” This is no compromise. It is a deal breaker. Just what they wanted.
Charles Ritter
Cary
Improving lives?
In “Congress goes on July break as GOP agenda frays” (July 2), House Speaker Paul Ryan said “Congress is getting things done to help improve people’s lives.” What people? The lives of Senators, House members and their wealthy supporters? Certainly not the lives of average Americans.
Congress seeks to approve a horrible health care bill that will leave millions hurting; destroy air and water by gutting the EPA and its regulations; decimating parks and monuments by drilling for oil and shooting wildlife, and so many more items on an agenda that seems determined to gut America. I ask Ryan – how does any of that improve lives?
Kathleen Kelly
Emerald Isle
Wage claims questioned
In response to the letter to the editor “Minimum wage ‘entry point’” (June 28) that said “minimum wage jobs are an entry point for those with no significant job skills or experience,” I ask if the author has been shopping or eaten at a fast-food restaurant lately.
The majority of the workers employed in customer service at grocery stores, big box home improvement stores, most retail stores, etc., are not teenagers working after school or those newly graduated from high school, they are adults, at least some of whom undoubtedly have spouses and children. These are hardworking, hourly workers who deserve to live a decent life for their efforts, despite having a job that only pays minimum wage. To say that these workers “certainly don’t need a two-bedroom home” is dismissive at best and classist at worst.
Jennifer Tlusty
Raleigh
Comments