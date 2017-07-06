7/7 Letters: Hunger relief should take precedent over arms deals

Regarding “The crisis we’re not talking about” (July 3): The lack of international hunger relief funding for Yemen, South Sudan, Nigeria and Somalia affecting 20 million people is very disturbing. Civil wars in those countries have resulted in a disruption of agricultural production that is exacerbated by lack of rainfall in some places. In Yemen, more than 10,000 people have been killed in a civil war between government forces and Houthi rebels with bombing by Saudi Arabia of rebel held areas. That bombing has destroyed health, water and sanitation infrastructure leading to the massive cholera epidemic mentioned in the article.
The U.S. Congress has included $990 million for famine relief in this year’s budget. For perspective, President Trump has signed 110 times that amount in arms deals with Saudi Arabia during a visit there. The president has yet to acknowledge the humanitarian crisis in Yemen caused by the bombing. And the State Department, which should be negotiating a cease-fire, is nowhere in sight.
Joe Burton
Raleigh
Losing takes courage
Regarding “Why do they even play the game?” (June 30): This article finds me grateful for two reasons. First, I now have a better understanding of my grandson’s experiences when his team loses. He’s playing first-level professional soccer in Spain working extremely hard to win and climb to the next level. As the Krauthammer Conjecture says, “the pleasure of winning is less than the pain of losing.” Ouch. There’s no way to go lower than losing, so strength of character and courage must take over and propel a person to work even harder – something he or she probably can’t even imagine.
Second, it’s proof that reading the words of someone with an opposing view can be both surprising and beneficial. Other than listening to the other side, how can one ever see that point of view or find common ground? Opening one’s mind and admitting truths from the other side also takes strength of character and courage and could well lead to something he or she probably can’t even imagine.
Linda Fisher
Raleigh
Gun bill ‘too far’
Regarding “Gun groups back looser rules but not all owners on board” (June 25): Rep. Justin Burr said of his constituents, “They tend to support any legislation (expanding gun rights). Obviously, there are some that say it goes too far; there are others who say it doesn’t go far enough.”
What will satisfy those who think this bill isn’t going far enough – a law requiring everyone over 18 to purchase a handgun? That would satisfy the NRA and the gun manufacturers who fund it.
Judith Pulley
Chapel Hill
