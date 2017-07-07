7/8 Letters: Former UNC chancellor Paul Hardin was ‘bright and meaningful to many’

Regarding “Former UNC Chancellor Paul Hardin dies at 86” (July 2): When Dolly and I moved to the south side of Chapel Hill 20 years ago, we didn’t know a soul. The first day after we moved our doorbell rang, and it was Paul (and Barbara) Hardin stopping by to introduce us to the neighborhood with welcoming smiles and a little gift.
In the ensuing years, we came to know this outstanding and kind man as the de facto leader of our community. He never met a stranger. We eventually learned from others of his heroism while chancellor at SMU, of his bulldogged leadership at UNC and of his love of golf and family. Paul Hardin lighted up every room he entered. There are few as bright and as meaningful to so many.
Bruce C. Ladd Jr.
Chapel Hill
Paul Hardin’s legacy
Regarding “Former UNC Chancellor Paul Hardin dies at 86” (July 2): Carolina has lost a great leader. I was saddened to learn of the passing of Paul Hardin, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s seventh chancellor. When I came to Chapel Hill in 2000 to be the ninth chancellor, I arrived without the benefit of any prior connections to North Carolina. I was not a Tar Heel born nor a Tar Heel bred. Paul, along with former chancellors Bill Aycock, Ferebee Taylor, Chris Fordham and Bill McCoy, all took me under their wings. These former chancellors were a great support group for me.
Long before I came to Carolina, I knew of Paul’s history as an academic leader of resolute integrity. I knew the story of his facing down SMU’s trustees and athletic boosters in a courageous stand that cost him his job as president. I knew the story of his struggle with students over the creation of what became the Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History, a point of personal anguish for one so personally committed to racial equality and social justice. I came to know Paul Hardin as a man of great warmth and humanity. Carolina has lost a great leader, and I have lost a friend.
James Moeser
Chapel Hill
A call for senators
I have called the Washington, D.C., offices of Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis concerning the Senate’s version of a health care bill. It is dismaying to see a course in which some of our most vulnerable residents – children, poor, disabled, sick and elderly – would have life-saving health care denied to them through Medicaid cuts.
And worst of all, this cutting of health care benefits to over 20 million fellow residents and giving of massive tax decreases to ultra-rich persons and corporations is unacceptable. I am hopeful that Burr and Tillis will vote against this health care bill.
William Jeffries
Durham
‘Politics as usual’
Here they go again – politics as usual. “GOP legislators want to look at impeaching Marshall” (June 29) reported that a member of the North Carolina House of Representatives is suggesting that a select committee be formed to investigate the policy and procedures that Secretary of State Elaine Marshall uses to certify eligibility to be a Notary Public in the State of North Carolina. This is absurd, and is obviously politically motivated. This is a waste of tax dollars and time.
I suggest the Speaker of the House (who is an experienced attorney) counsel his members that this use of tax dollars to harass the Secretary of State is a waste of time, money and resources of the General Assembly. At the end of this session is this really the best use of the legislature’s time? I don’t think so.
C. Miller Sigmon
Raleigh
