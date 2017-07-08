A debate on the price of factoring morality into health care

Health care can be fixed
“Health care about dollars, not morals” (July 6) unfortunately contributes to the very problems it bemoans. While the author complains that emotions and quick-fix solutions rather than serious discussions dominate our health care debate, he does nothing to contribute to that debate. Rather, he chooses to castigate the ACA for trying to improve our health care and then moves on to defending the current Republican efforts to limit costs and deficits with block grants to the states for Medicaid.
The United States spent, on a per-person basis, more than double of the average of all 34 Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development countries, over $8,700 in 2013. That’s 16 percent of the GDP. Germany spent $4,800 and 11 percent of its GDP. Yet the United States is ranked 10th in comparison to other advanced industrialized nations when the outcomes of its health care system are measured, Germany fifth.
Germany has a multi-payer system similar to the United States. Ninety percent of Germans are covered by “sickness funds” that negotiate annual budgets with physician groups, pay for visits and procedures and negotiate prices with drug companies. The rest are covered by private insurance. Anyone residing in the country must have health insurance. There are many models for health care delivery around the world. Writers should be looking at the best practices of these and discussing them rather than castigating the ACA and touting proposals that do nothing to address the cost drivers in the health care system.
Ron Bauman
Cary
Morality a ‘commodity?’
Regarding “Health care about dollars, not morals” (July 6): I must commend J. Peder Zane for his enlightening column. I now understand the Republican view of morality, health care and the poor. It appears that morality is something one buys – a commodity – and the quantity that one can have is determined by how much money one has. Of course, he is talking about national policy. He views health care as a commodity as well. So, as the wealthiest nation on the planet, America should have a lot of morality and ample health care.
However, he then suggests that Medicaid needs cutting, which he acknowledges will hurt the poor. So, the poor are expendable in his world view. Americans apparently cannot afford (as the wealthiest nation) to be too moral. The bottom line seems to be that money is more important than anything else, and if it costs others something to help a person in need, well, they just ran out of morality.
Dale Herman
Durham
Health care about ‘dollars and morals’
In “Health care about dollars, not morals” (July 6), J. Peder Zane wrote, “we might profit from ignoring the extremes and paying greater attention to those who are acting in good faith.” A noble sentiment, indeed, to which in regard to the Affordable Care Act he gives a personal example of his good faith objection to an important shortcoming – dramatic increases in premiums for some – to which he admits “there are no easy answers, only painful choices.”
Yet, within just a few lines, Zane reaches for the easiest, and most ideological answer: block grants to states. A fiscally responsible health care system is essential. But Zane’s question, “how much can we and should we spend on health care?” is utterly misguided. The relevant question is: how most cost-effectively can the U.S. achieve outcomes at least equal to other advanced nations who spend less than half than what it does per patient? And to that question, there are many answers; some not even painful.
By way of example: allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices. Tax hospitals that are “nonprofits” only by virtue of paying all profits to themselves. Pay for health care outcomes, not per procedure ordered. Even trying to show moderation, Zane proves Czech philosopher and statesman, Vaclav Havel, right: “Ideology is worn as a cloak of integrity, whereas it is a cloak that hides integrity”. Health care is about dollars and morals.
Russell Leiman
Durham
Morality ‘expensive?’
After reading J. Peder Zane’s column, “Health care about dollars, not morals” (July 6), the blinders fell from my eyes. Laws against fraud, illegal drugs, counterfeiting, human trafficking, robbery and contract-killing handicap people from making a living. These actions also provide jobs and fulfill unmet needs while generating wealth for people otherwise without work and dependent on government handouts. Plus the cost of arresting, trying, and incarcerating those who commit these acts is enormous.
Maintaining civilized society for people to thrive is too costly by Zane’s reckoning. Therefore, sweep away laws deriving from common sense and moral thinking that protect health and safety because the cost to society is too great. Public policy should have no basis in morality, according to Zane: “morality, like health care, is a commodity: You can only have as much morality as you can afford.” Accordingly, since Americans can’t afford morality – it’s too expensive – cost-effectiveness is what they should aspire toward. For Zane, the glue that holds society together is “about dollars, not morals.” Zane and others sharing his views do treat “fiscal issues as moral crusades” to benefit the wealthy by eliminating healthcare and the social safety net for the rest. Remember, “when there is no vision, the people perish.”
Steven Wade
Chapel Hill
