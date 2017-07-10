7/11 Letters: political bias could ‘destroy America from within’

The timely article “Americans debate democracy’s fate” (July 3) questions the survival of the government so many built and died for. America is heading down a deep and perilous path, one that will test the full extent of the country as a republic. More importantly, residents will be tested as Americans, as a people that can meet challenges with rational solutions and foresight to anticipate the needs of the future.
The politics of extremism and divisiveness are capable of destroying America from within. The nation has been blindsided by the devious use of unsubstantiated social media, radio and cable television content that pitches lies, misinformation and bias to drive a wedge deeper and deeper between Americans. This is all about total control, achieved by any means. Americans must learn to mentally and emotionally process information accurately, in depth and without social or political bias. That, or wake up someday as mere subjects of the special and narrow interests of a quasi-totalitarian state – once known as a constitutional representative republic that championed the rights and protections of all individuals, not a privileged political minority.
George Brooks
Raleigh
Minimum wage not ‘living wage’
I shook my head in disbelief at “Minimum wage housing woes” (June 15). When did people buy into the idea that minimum wage was supposed to “produce a living, one that enables someone to provide for a family and have a roof and food and other necessities”? Minimum wage and minimum-wage jobs were never intended to do all that. It is historically an entry point into low-skilled labor jobs for high-school and college students to gain experience and earn some spending money. Supplemental income for others.
Not every job and task will provide a full living in a free market society, which is why people are encouraged to stay in school and pursue college or technical training. This is what enables people to work in the kinds of jobs and fields that can provide enough income on which to live. To make a ‘living’ wage, skills need to continue to be developed – to become more valuable – in order to move up the ranks or obtain the kind of career that can support a lifestyle.
C.S. Ellington
Raleigh
Marshall probe ‘sour grapes’
Regarding “GOP legislators want to look at impeaching Marshall” (June 29): The move to try to impeach NC Secretary of State Elaine Marshall is more about sour grapes than some genuine concern about any imaginable wrongdoing. She has followed the law concerning notaries public. If you read between the lines this seems to be about her last opponent using bigotry and nativism to drive out of her out of office. Republicans are probably still grinding the ax that she beat Richard Petty back in 1996 and has never lost a race for Secretary of State since then. She has done an excellent job as Secretary of State.
Henry Jarrett
Raleigh
