7/15 Letters: Chapel hill’s unaffordability echoes the ‘same story’ in other states

There is a longstanding child advocacy adage: “Who’s for kids, and who’s just kidding?” This came to mind while reading “Parents of ‘medically fragile’ children fear health care at risk” (July 2) on how medically fragile children might fare under the proposed federal cuts to Medicaid. The offices of both North Carolina senators reported that they support protecting these vulnerable children from the proposed cuts in coverage. They are in an effective position to do so, since the Senate’s leaders are looking for votes to pass a bill and appear willing to negotiate.
However, Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr must understand that they can’t have it both ways. Well over half of Medicaid recipients are children – that’s why they can’t support unprecedented cuts to Medicaid and claim to protect children at the same time. Quite simply, cuts to Medicaid are cuts to child health. Analyses indicate that the Senate bill would cut Medicaid funding by 35 percent, and that North Carolina’s insured population would take one of the largest hits among the states. With such a draconian outlook, it would be virtually impossible for the state’s policymakers to avoid cutting services to all children on Medicaid, including those with special health care needs. So, with regard to North Carolina senators’ commitment to vulnerable children, I ask: who’s for kids, and who’s just kidding?
Tom Vitaglione
Senior Fellow, NC Child
‘Same story’ on housing
I had to laugh at “Chapel Hill wants affordable housing, but creates an unaffordable town” (July 12) about the lack of affordable housing in Chapel Hill. This is simply an example of hypocrisy on the left. Through overregulation, buffer zones and other factors, they conveniently exempt themselves from the diversity and low-cost housing they espouse for others.
This is not new news. The same thing is happening in Marin County, just north of San Francisco, where the per capita income is over $90,000. California has a law requiring communities to provide low-cost housing. Well, Marin’s state representative has introduced legislation to exempt Marin from this requirement. Maybe, just maybe, the good residents of Marin County are content with keeping its black population at the current level of 3 percent. If Orange County, N.C. is substituted for Marin County, Calif., while the numbers might be a bit different, isn’t the story the same?
Jack Jakucyk
Whispering Pines
Why?
From all of the intelligence, it is obvious that Russia was involved in the 2016 U.S. election. Now America has to wonder why? Why did Russia prefer Trump to be president? That says a lot.
Rachel Castle
Hillsborough
