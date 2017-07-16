7/17 Letters: Call for death of all Muslims ‘cannot be tolerated’

Regarding “Michigan official stands by call for killing of all Muslims” (July 12): I am very disturbed by the violent nature of Sieting’s posts calling for the “killing of ‘every last Muslim.’ ” Just as yelling “fire” in a crowded theater is not covered by the First Amendment, calling for murder of all members of a religion cannot be tolerated.
Less than two years ago Chapel Hill witnessed the brutal murders of students Deah Barakat and Yusor and Razan Abu Salha. Just one month ago, I attended a vigil in memory of Nabra Hassanen at the Lighthouse in Raleigh, a space set up to honor their vision for community. Hassanen was a 17-year old-student brutally beaten to death while wearing her hijab on her way to prayer.
Sieting is merely the tip of a political iceberg. Through wars, drone attacks, military aid, and political intervention, the United States has shown a massive disregard for human lives in Muslim-majority nations for decades. The deaths and destabilization caused by the Islamophobic actions of liberal and conservative administrations alike needs to be challenged as fully as the Muslim ban or the violent utterings of elected officials.
Beth Bruch
Durham
Remember ‘spirit of law’
Regarding “Deportation may split a wake mother from her children” ( July 9): I was appalled to read that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement unit is denying the stay of a hardworking Honduran woman, who is a mother to four, and planning to deport her to her native Honduras. “She’s now faced with separation from her husband and with one of the hardest decisions a mother can make: whether to leave her children behind, or to risk their safety and take them to Honduras with her, giving up their opportunities for a good education and a bright future.”
If America is truly a caring land, whose precepts of invitation for immigrants as inscribed on the Statue of Liberty show it to be, and in the shadow of America’s recent Independence Day, is it not appropriate to allow some hardworking people to stay here and be with their families and secure a safer, better future until these vindictive laws can be changed? Are Americans going to forget the spirit of the law, which made America what it is today?
Norman Henry
Apex
Chapel Hill needs subsidies
What’s missing from “Chapel Hill wants affordable housing, but creates an unaffordable town” (July 12) is recognition of an unavoidable reality: the need for subsidies. The market response to low-income housing is substandard structures. For proof look to history (New York City tenements) and other countries (massive slums).
Some ideologies may not accept the concept of market failures, but housing affordability is one. Certain policies may make matters worse (e.g., limiting construction), but there is no denying the need for government involvement. As a society, people are still working on the right subsidy structure but have made a lot of progress. One of the best is a federal program utilizing tax incentives. Localities also have a crucial role.
Mark Shelburne
Raleigh
