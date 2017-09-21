9/22 Letters: Wake County should ‘pass up’ Amazon HQ2

Regarding “Wake County says it will ‘aggressively pursue’ Amazon’s HQ2” (Sept. 13): Hey guys, whoa. I understand: When a big business hangs out a large carrot, as Amazon has, economic developers salivate. It is their job and their DNA. There are upsides to winning: the prize, the jobs and a big infusion of money.
However, consider the downsides before jumping into this competition. North Carolina roads and schools are already over capacity. They will not magically change in the few years before a potential Amazon HQ moves in. Its mass transit infrastructure is ... well, basically, it isn’t. Then there is the issue of a water supply. Right now there is plenty of water, but remember, only a few years ago a long-lasting drought showed us reservoir bottoms.
Since that time, local leaders exhaled and went on to other issues. A bigger population will make the next drought worse ... much worse. I think this project is one that Wake County and RTP should pass up. The area, with his highly touted quality of living, would not be enhanced.
Gertrude Kappel
Raleigh
Fund CHCs
Reagrding “Lindsey Graham tries to beat the clock and odds on health care” (Sept. 18): Amid coverage of yet another Congressional effort to repeal Obamacare, depriving millions of health insurance and significantly reducing Medicaid funds, a little-noticed health care deadline looms, one that also has direct and immediate consequences for North Carolina’s most vulnerable. Without Congressional reauthorization by Sept., 30 our not-for-profit Community Health Centers (CHCs) will lose 70 percent of their federal funds, amounting to 800 direct jobs and $84 million in federal dollars.
In 2016, CHCs provided primary, chronic-disease, mental, dental, pharmacy and other care to 500,000 poor people at 220 sites in 81 counties around the state. CHC fees are on a sliding scale, based on ability to pay. Most CHC clients lack insurance, and most reside in rural areas, where other doctors and services are scarce or nonexistent. These medically underserved people rely on CHCs not just for medical services but also for help with factors that cause poor health: homelessness, inadequate nutrition, stress, addiction etc.
Earlier this year, in arguments attempting to justify removing Planned Parenthood’s Medicaid reimbursement for providing contraceptive care, STI and other diagnostic tests and whole women’s care, Republicans argued that CHCs could easily pick up those services. Now we see the real intent: to continue their multi-front campaign to defund health care for the poor. By the end of the month, North Carolina’s Congressional delegation will show its true priorities regarding health care for the poor and health insurance for the rest. Voters should be watching.
Kate Douglas Torrey
Chapel Hill
